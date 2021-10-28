Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.94. Moody’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $392.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $395.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

