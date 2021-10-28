Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

