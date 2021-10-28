Morgan Stanley Buys 1,684,580 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 93.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,407,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,908,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.