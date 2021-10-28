Morgan Stanley Has $423.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of United Rentals worth $423,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $347.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.