Morgan Stanley Has $443.72 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.19% of Overstock.com worth $443,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.41.
OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
