Morgan Stanley Has $443.72 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.19% of Overstock.com worth $443,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.