Morgan Stanley Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $337.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

COUP stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

