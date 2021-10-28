MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,982. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

