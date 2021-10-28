M&T Bank Corp Buys 107 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.