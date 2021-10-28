M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 169,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.