M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 102.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 183.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 45.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

UAL stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

