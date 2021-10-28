M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

