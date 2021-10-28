M&T Bank Corp Purchases 774 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $89.65 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.