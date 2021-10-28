M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

