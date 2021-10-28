M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

