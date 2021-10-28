Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.
Shares of MLI opened at GBX 186.75 ($2.44) on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 178.57 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.46).
Mueller Industries Company Profile
