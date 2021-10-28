Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

