Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $300.65

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.65 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.67). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 640 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.65. The company has a market capitalization of £168.22 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

