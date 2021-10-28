Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,263.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $274,857.87 and $6,263.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

