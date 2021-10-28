My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $10.77 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $3.89 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.69 or 0.99746207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.53 or 0.07075707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022351 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

