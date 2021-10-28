MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $105.45 on Thursday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

