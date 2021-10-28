NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post $37.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $146.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

