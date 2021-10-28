Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,529,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073,524 shares during the quarter. Fortress Biotech comprises 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortress Biotech worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 452,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.