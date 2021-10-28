Nantahala Capital Management LLC Raises Position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

HCAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

