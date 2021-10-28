Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 29,974 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.07% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,660. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

