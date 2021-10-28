Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 61,905 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,082. The firm has a market cap of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

