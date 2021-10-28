Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $351,129.24 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $202.39 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 45.7% during the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.