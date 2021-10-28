National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

