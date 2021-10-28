National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

