Natus Medical (NTUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.130-$1.250 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $841.33 million, a P/E ratio of 616.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

