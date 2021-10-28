Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $424,703.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,023,166 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

