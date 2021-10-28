Nayda Rivera Sells 10,034 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FBP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

