Needham & Company LLC Raises Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $13.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTRX. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LTRX traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 16,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

