NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0042 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $178,184.49 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00039015 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

