NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.