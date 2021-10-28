Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock traded up $9.34 on Thursday, hitting $672.26. 156,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,350. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $676.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

