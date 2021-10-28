Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

