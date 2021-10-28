Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

