Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,440 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $13,390,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

