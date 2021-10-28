Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.