Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

