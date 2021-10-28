Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $47,800,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $40,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $38,459,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $29,326,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

