Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 704.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 189,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

