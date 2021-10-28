New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 16,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NJMC stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
About New Jersey Mining
