New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 16,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NJMC stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

