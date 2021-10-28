New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

