Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in October

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the September 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nidec has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.