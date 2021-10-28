Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 16,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,227. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.