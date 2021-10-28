Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 7,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,433. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

