Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NRILY opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.42. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

