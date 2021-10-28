Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
