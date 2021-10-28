Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

