Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

